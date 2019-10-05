Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,252. The stock has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.81 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.92.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

