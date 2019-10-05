Courier Capital LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

FEZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

