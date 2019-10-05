Courier Capital LLC Decreases Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 20.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $106.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Life Storage news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

