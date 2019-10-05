Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $148.95. 1,666,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

