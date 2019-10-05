Courier Capital LLC Acquires 200,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1,497.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,488 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.51. 12,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,533. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.