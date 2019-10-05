Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. 730,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

