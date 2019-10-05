County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

ICBK stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.70. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,649 shares in the company, valued at $98,066.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Roe acquired 4,876 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $83,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,328 shares of company stock valued at $180,177. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 360.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

