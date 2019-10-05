Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $274.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $272.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Costco Wholesale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.13.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.20 and a 200-day moving average of $263.67. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.