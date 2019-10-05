Cosmos Price Tops $2.62 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00032377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $499.60 million and approximately $93.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00071928 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00131002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,054.42 or 0.99579186 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002335 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.