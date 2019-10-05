ContraFect’s (CFRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 202,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,827. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.15. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in ContraFect by 40.0% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 207.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 907,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 612,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 735,450 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

