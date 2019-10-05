Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $256.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.81.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,331. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,445,000 after purchasing an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $395,015,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

