CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

CONMED stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $103.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 11,614 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,058,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,476 shares of company stock worth $1,610,458. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CONMED by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,696 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CONMED by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

