Conceal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $135,287.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Conceal has a market cap of $688,198.00 and approximately $135,287.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Conceal's total supply is 14,513,302 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,885 coins. Conceal's official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Conceal's official website is conceal.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

