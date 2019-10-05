Comparing InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB) and Its Peers

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ: ICMB) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors 10.37% 6.88% 2.94%

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million -$14.54 million 6.59 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors $123.89 million $45.98 million 8.07

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s rivals have a beta of 0.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors 297 832 716 38 2.26

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.04%. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.99%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.8% and pay out 88.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

