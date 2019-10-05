Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.59 million. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 41.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

