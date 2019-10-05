Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 67540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus Gold Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,000.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

