Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stake Reduced by Natixis

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,146 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 25,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. ValuEngine cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $598,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,609 shares in the company, valued at $493,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

