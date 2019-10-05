Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CBAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 4,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,501. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 401,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

