Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
CBAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 4,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,501. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
