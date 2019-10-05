Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 940,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,369. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,424,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,575 shares in the company, valued at $75,283,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

