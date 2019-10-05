CoinUs (CNUS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 73.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $413,631.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 58.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005443 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

