Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.94. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $137,163.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $321,981.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,717 shares of company stock valued at $420,546. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

