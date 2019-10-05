Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. 399,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,241. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognex by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

