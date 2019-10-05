Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $60,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 163.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

