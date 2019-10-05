Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.
NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $60,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,626.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512 over the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 163.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
