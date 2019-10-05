Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Receives $10.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.45.

CLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $49,664.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 439,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,165 shares of company stock valued at $272,716. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudera by 11,796.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,983,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,151 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,315,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

