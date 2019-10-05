Clams (CLAM) Market Capitalization Tops $8.65 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Clams has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $3,700.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clams has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Clams coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00028150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bitsane, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012746 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Clams

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,428,180 coins and its circulating supply is 3,800,809 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

