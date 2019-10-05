Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on Civeo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 127,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,232. The company has a market cap of $206.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 4.04. Civeo has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

