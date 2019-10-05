Cision (NYSE:CISN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CISN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cision and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CISN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 689,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. Cision has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $16.25.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cision will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cision in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Spitfire Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 923,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cision in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cision by 798.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 342,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 304,549 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

