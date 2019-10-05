CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCT. BidaskClub cut CIM Commercial Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet cut CIM Commercial Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 14,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

