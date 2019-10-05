China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of CYD stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.78. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $707.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.96 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.