China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock remained flat at $$1.49 during trading on Wednesday. 18,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.83% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

