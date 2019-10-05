CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
CIM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
