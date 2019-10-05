CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CIM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 160,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

