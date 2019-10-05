Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 target price on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

CHS stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 2,793,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,188. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $437.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

