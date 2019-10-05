Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,525 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,160,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,724,278. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

