Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $193.12. The stock had a trading volume of 850,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,848. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.24. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

