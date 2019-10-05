Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $273.11 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,310 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 7.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $273,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

