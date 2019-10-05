CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBAY remained flat at $$26.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About CHIBA BK LTD/ADR

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

