CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHBAY remained flat at $$26.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $35.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
