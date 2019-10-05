Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 80.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.88. 2,241,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.