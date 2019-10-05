Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.81.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.83. 64,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,104. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.19. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.94%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock worth $269,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

