Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $411.25.
Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.47. 57,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,742. Chemed has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.67. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.
In other news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $412.86 per share, for a total transaction of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total transaction of $5,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,815,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 152.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 613.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
