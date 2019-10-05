Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $411.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.47. 57,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,742. Chemed has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.67. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $412.86 per share, for a total transaction of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total transaction of $5,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,815,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 152.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 613.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

