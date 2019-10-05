Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CERS. Stephens started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cerus in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Cerus alerts:

NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. 654,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.64. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 98.69% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $50,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at $932,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.