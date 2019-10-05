Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0762

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. Centrality has a market cap of $61.72 million and approximately $126,893.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 351.7% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 810,262,560 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

