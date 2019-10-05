Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CENT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 49,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Colligan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,011.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

