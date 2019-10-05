Centauri One Day Volume Reaches $344.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a total market cap of $163,699.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038785 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.85 or 0.05409925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001111 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 43,608,481 coins and its circulating supply is 43,028,403 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

