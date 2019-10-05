Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.06.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. The stock had a trading volume of 512,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,887. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. Celanese has a 1 year low of $82.91 and a 1 year high of $127.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Celanese by 112.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

