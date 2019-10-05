CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

CBZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 175,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.33. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.18%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,040. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 400,681 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 913,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 142,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,492 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

