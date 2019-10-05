Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAVA. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. 97,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,341. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.69. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.