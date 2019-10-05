Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,074,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,662,000. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 197.2% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 44,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

