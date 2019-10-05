Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 361,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,640,877 shares.The stock last traded at $0.12 and had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 208.35% and a negative net margin of 98.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 769,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.80% of Cancer Genetics worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

