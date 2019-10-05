Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

