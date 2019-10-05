Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 1,264,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.